MELBOURNE Jan 27 Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Monday it was unlikely to break even this quarter despite achieving positive cash flow in December, blaming weak rare earths prices and plant problems.

The warning sent its shares down as much as 10 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

Lynas, one of only two rare earths producers outside China, has been struggling to stay afloat as it battles teething problems at its plant in Malaysia, a slump in prices of the elements used in everything from smart phones to stealth helicopters, and a huge debt load.

Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze said the company had gained market share in Japan, with Lynas supplying about 40 percent of the neodymium praseodymium mixture sold to the Japanese magnet industry.

Sales revenue rose to A$78 million ($62 million) for the first half of the 2015 financial year from A$59 million for the whole of the previous financial year, thanks to higher volumes.

"Despite these improvements, Lynas does not expect to sustain the positive operating cash flow achieve in December into the March quarter," the company said in its quarterly statement.

"Factors contributing to this include the current market environment which is characterised by low demand and pricing due to continued uncertainty relating to Chinese government policy as well as ongoing costs associated with restructuring."

The company said prices may recover slowly over the next quarter as customers draw down their stocks.

Lynas restructured its main lending facility last September with the help of its two Japanese backers, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) and Sojitz Corp, and also raised A$83 million through a share sale.

Those shares were priced at A$0.08 a piece. The stock has since dropped to A$0.06, down from a record A$2.57 hit nearly four years ago when rare earths prices rocketed after the world's dominant supplier, China, imposed export controls.

China was forced by the World Trade Organization to remove those controls, and over the past four weeks announced it would abolish quotas and taxes on rare earths exports.

However Lynas and its main rival outside China, Molycorp , have said Beijing is expected to unveil new regulations for rare earth mining, processing and exports, perhaps including a value-added tax, to replace the export tariff. ($1 = 1.2626 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)