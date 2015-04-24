MELBOURNE, April 24 Australia's Lynas Corp
managed to achieve positive free cash flow in March for
the first time since it began mining rare earths in 2011, a key
milestone for the company battling to service $430 million in
debt.
Lynas and U.S. rival Molycorp are the world's only
two rare earths miners outside China, the dominant supplier of
the products used in everything from smart phones to wind
turbines, and both companies are struggling to stay afloat.
"Based on recent performance, the business currently expects
to continue to deliver positive free cash flow," Lynas said in
its third quarter report, after achieving A$191,000 in positive
free cash flow in March.
Cost cutting drove the progress while Lynas tackled
technical problems at its processing plant in Malaysia, with the
company saying it achieved A$35 million in annualised savings,
more than a third better than it had targeted.
Lynas shares jumped as much as 27 percent to a nearly
two-month high of A$0.056, but the stock is still trading at a
fraction of its record high of A$2.70 hit four years ago after
China imposed export tariffs on the elements and prices soared.
On the demand side, buyers have been drawing down their
stocks and limiting purchases of new product, which has held
back any rare earths price recovery amid uncertainty over
regulations in China, Lynas said.
Beijing is expected to announce new regulations for rare
earth mining, processing and exports, perhaps including a
value-added tax to replace an export tariff, in early May.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)