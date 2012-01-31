MELBOURNE Jan 31 Australia's Lynas Corp
warned against any move by Malaysia's political
opposition to shut the company's $200 million rare earths
processing plant, saying on Tuesday such action would deter
other foreign investment in the country.
An opposition member of parliament for Kuantan, where the
controversial plant is being built, on Monday told Reuters the
opposition would stop the plant if it won elections expected to
be called within months.
Lynas Executive Chairman Nicholas Curtis dismissed Kuantan
MP Fuziah Salleh's view as only one view within what would make
up the political coalition against the government and said the
main opposition PAS party supported the Lynas plant.
"She is the only person who has come out and said that the
opposition would potentially revoke (a licence). I do not
consider the words of a known opponent to carry necessarily the
PAS party position at all," Curtis said, adding that he did not
believe her view represented the PKR party's policy either.
"It would certainly not be stable for foreign direct
investment in Malaysia were that situation to occur," he told
analysts and reporters on a conference call.
Lynas is awaiting a temporary licence to start operating the
rare earths plant and is expected to receive a decision from the
cabinet of Prime Minister Najib Razak next week, based on
whether the plant meets safety standards for handling
radioactive material.
"We look forward to hearing the final decision of the
government in the very near future," Curtis said, declining to
comment on whether any conditions may be attached to the
temporary licence.
The plant, which is 91 percent complete and on track to be
able to start producing in the June quarter, will process rare
earths from Lynas's Mount Weld mine in Australia.
The operation is key to breaking China's grip on the supply
or rare earths metals, crucial in high-tech and green products
ranging from smartphones to hybrid cars.
Curtis said quotas imposed by China on rare earths exports
as it deals with environmental problems at some domestic
operations were likely to constrain supply for some time.
"We do expect that prices will continue to reflect a
structural deficit in the market for a period of time to come,"
Curtis said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)