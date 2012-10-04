KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 A Malaysian court has
postponed to Oct. 10 a hearing on the temporary operating
licence granted to Lynas Corp Ltd's controversial rare
earth plant, activists said on Thursday.
The Kuantan High Court had been expected to rule on whether
it will consider judicial reviews seeking to block the plant. It
had earlier put the operating licence on hold.
Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia
Stop Lynas want to challenge the government's decision allowing
the plant to operate.
The rare earth plant - the biggest outside China - has been
ready to fire up since early May, but the company has been
embroiled in environmental and safety disputes with local
residents since construction began two years ago.
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Michael Urquhart)