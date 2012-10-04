* Court postpones decision on license until Oct 10
* Company says postponement leaves operating license on hold
* Shares fall 8 percent from level before decision
(Adds link to graphic, updates share price)
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 A Malaysian court kept on
hold the licence granted to Lynas Corp Ltd's
controversial rare earth plant by delaying until Oct. 10 a
decision on whether it will consider judicial reviews to
permanently block production.
The Australian company said that the Kuantan High Court's
decision leaves the temporary operating licence suspended until
Oct. 10, extending a one-week halt that expired on Thursday.
The rare earth plant - the biggest outside China - has been
ready to fire up since early May, but the company has been
embroiled in environmental and safety disputes with local
residents since construction began two years ago.
The plant is considered important to breaking China's grip
on the processing of rare earths, which are used in products
ranging from smartphones to hybrid cars.
Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia
Stop Lynas, who had asked for the postponement, want the court
to suspend the temporary license until two judicial review cases
challenging the government's decision allowing the plant to
operate are heard.
Shares in the firm fell 3.5 percent from the previous close
to $0.825 at 0639 GMT, down 8 percent from where they stood
before the court decision.
"We're staying optimistic," Tan Bun Teet, a spokesman for
the group, told Reuters after the court decision.
"The court has set an early hearing for Oct. 10 and it looks
like they want to resolve it quickly," he added.
The group's previous attempts to stop the plant had failed.
Lynas received a temporary operating license for the
long-delayed $800 million rare earth plant early in September,
enabling it to start production as early as October.
Protests over possible radioactive residue have drawn
thousands of people and the project has become a hot topic ahead
of an election that must be held by early next year.
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Additional reporting by
Maggie Lu in Sydney; Editing by Michael Urquhart)