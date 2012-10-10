* Court delays decision on case until November 8
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 10 A Malaysian court has kept
on hold a licence granted to Lynas Corp Ltd's
controversial rare earth plant, delaying until next month a
decision on whether to consider judicial reviews aimed at
permanently blocking production.
Australia's Lynas, which received a temporary operating
licence for the $800 million plant early in September, had aimed
to start production this month.
The firm confirmed in a statement that the launch would be
delayed and gave no new timetable.
Protests in Malaysia over possible radioactive residue have
drawn thousands of people and the project has become a hot topic
ahead of an election that must be held by early next year.
Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia
Stop Lynas want the court to suspend the licence until two
judicial review cases challenging the government's decision
allowing the plant to operate are heard.
Lynas says that its plant is safe and is not comparable to a
rare-earths plant in Malaysia that was shut by a unit of
Mitsubishi Chemicals in 1992, after residents there blamed the
plant for birth defects and a high rate of leukemia cases.
Hon Kai Ping, a lawyer for the environmental group, said the
decision had been delayed by the Kuantan High Court until
November 8.
It was not immediately clear the reason for the delay, but
the environemtal group plans to bring in more expert witnesses.
"It is another month of relief but we won't be satisfied
until Lynas is out of Malaysia," Jade Lee, a member of the Save
Malaysia Stop Lynas group and a resident of the eastern city of
Kuantan where the plant is located said after the court ruling.
Shares in Lynas had closed Wednesday's session 1.2 percent
down ahead of the court decision.
The rare earth plant -- the biggest outside China -- has been
ready to fire up since early May, but the company has been
embroiled in environmental and safety disputes with local
residents since construction began two years ago.
The plant is considered important to breaking China's grip
on the processing of rare earths, which are used in products
ranging from smartphones to hybrid cars.
