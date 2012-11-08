KUALA LUMPUR Nov 8 A Malaysian court lifted on Thursday the suspension on Lynas Corp Ltd's licence to operate a controversial rare earth plant, but will still hear judicial reviews to permanently block production, activists said.

The court refused to put a temporary stay on the licence until the judicial reviews start at a date which hasn't been set yet, Hon Kai Ping, a lawyer for the activists, told Reuters.

Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia Stop Lynas wanted the court to suspend the licence for the Australian firm until two judicial review cases challenging the government's decision to grant the licence. (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; editing by Stuart Grudgings)