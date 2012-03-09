* Lynas sees plant opening by June
* Malaysia government to hear appeal in April
* Japan counting on rare earths supply from Malaysia plant
* Lynas shares up 4.6%, outpacing market
MELBOURNE, March 9 Australia's Lynas Corp
still expects its rare earths plant in Malaysia to open
by June, despite an appeal against the government's decision to
grant a licence to the plant that is key to breaking China's
grip on global markets.
Lynas said the Malaysian government had received an appeal
against the temporary operating licence granted to the company
in February and would hear the appeal in April.
"Lynas has been given no indication that this appeal will
change the project's timeline," a Lynas spokesman said.
Lynas shares opened at A$1.10 and rose 4.6 percent to
A$1.13, outpacing a 0.6 percent rise in the broader market
, after its statement that the project timeline was
intact.
Lynas's rare earths plant in Kuantan on the east coast of
Malaysia, under construction since 2010, is one of the world's
few new sources of rare earths in a market dominated by China.
Malaysia's Atomic Energy Licensing Board approved a two-year
operating licence for Lynas in early February, on condition it
would submit a detailed plan for a permanent disposal facility
for waste from the plant within 10 months.
The appeal to the Minister of Science, Technology and
Innovation was filed after Malaysia's attorney general ruled
that court action launched last month by residents in the
Kuantan area seeking to force the government to review its
decision to grant Lynas a temporary operating licence was not
the correct avenue of appeal.
Malaysian residents and local politicians say they are
worried that radioactive waste from the plant could contaminate
the environment.
Lynas says its plant is safe and is not comparable to a rare
earths plant in Malaysia that was shut by a unit of Mitsubishi
Chemicals in 1992 after residents there blamed the plant for
birth defects and a high number of leukemia cases.
The company expects to process up to 22,000 tonnes of rare
earths annually, or about 20 percent of the world market,
through its Malaysian plant which it is supplying from its Mount
Weld mine in Western Australia.
Japan is the world's biggest consumer of rare earths and is
counting on Lynas to supply 8,500 tonnes a year by early 2013 to
curb its reliance on China, under a deal involving trading house
Sojitz Corp and state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals
National Corp.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)