SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Lynas Corp Ltd
said on Thursday it was on track to start up its rare earths
plant in Malaysia next month after an official in the country
called it "the safest rare earths plant in the world."
The plant in Kuantan on the east coast of Malaysia, under
construction since 2010, has been held up as Malaysian residents
and local politicians expressed concerns about radioactive waste
contaminating the environment.
Pol Le Roux, vice president for sales and marketing for
Lynas, said he believed a public hearing set for May 21 in Kuala
Lumpur would be the final step in the process.
Malaysia's Atomic Energy Licensing Board had approved a
two-year operating license for Lynas in early February, but the
company has been waiting to receive it.
"We have no knowledge of any other procedure, hence we feel
comfortable - reasonably comfortable, because we have learned in
the last six months that you have to be careful - that we should
get it by June this year," Le Roux said at the International
Rare Earth Summit in San Francisco.
The project is part of efforts worldwide by companies to
break major supplier China's hold on rare earths elements that
are used in electronic devices such as Apple Inc's
iPhone.