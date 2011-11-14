(Follows alerts)

Nov 14 Chemical maker LyondellBasell raised its quarterly dividend by 25 percent and declared a special dividend of $4.50 per share, both payable on Dec. 16.

The company increased its quarterly dividend to 25 cents payable to shareholders of record as of Nov. 25.

The special dividend will be financed using a combination of existing cash and proceeds from a recent debt financing.

The company posted a strong third-quarter profit that nearly doubled, and widely beat analysts' estimates, on strong chemical and oil refining margins. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)