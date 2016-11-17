WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Basell Orlen Polyolefins (BOP), Poland based joint venture by LyondellBasell Industries and PKN Orlen announced a force majeure on some of its products, the company's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

* Production capacities at BOP's plant in Plock stand at 400 thousand tonnes of polypropylen and 320 thousand tonnes of high-density polyethylene per year.

* "We have announced a force majeure on some of our products and sent out relevant information to our clients," BOP spokeswoman said, without providing more details. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)