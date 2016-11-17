WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Basell Orlen Polyolefins (BOP), Poland based joint venture
by LyondellBasell Industries and PKN Orlen
announced a force majeure on some of its products, the company's
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
* Production capacities at BOP's plant in Plock stand at 400
thousand tonnes of polypropylen and 320 thousand tonnes of
high-density polyethylene per year.
* "We have announced a force majeure on some of our products
and sent out relevant information to our clients," BOP
spokeswoman said, without providing more details.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)