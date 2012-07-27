July 27 Chemical maker and refiner LyondellBasell Industries NV posted a 4 percent drop in quarterly profit as the company spent heavily to repay debt.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $768 million or $1.33 per share, compared with $803 million, or $1.38 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $11.25 billion.