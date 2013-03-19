By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Lytro Inc, Silicon
Valley-based maker of the "light-field" camera, said Tuesday it
appointed a permanent chief executive to replace its founder,
Ren Ng, who will remain as executive chairman.
Lytro tapped Jason Rosenthal, former CEO of social media
company Ning and an executive at global tech investment firm
Silver Lake, to head the company, which designs and manufactures
cameras that take interactive "living pictures" which can then
be edited.
Ng, a Stanford-trained computer scientist, will stay at
Lytro, to focus on "product vision and advancing light field
photography science," the company said.
Lytro shot to prominence in 2011 when it announced plans to
manufacture consumer-grade cameras using miniaturized
light-field sensors. Reports last year that former Apple Inc
CEO Steve Jobs had expressed interest in the company
further boosted its profile.
Lytro, which began selling its first batch of cameras last
year, is among a rising wave of high-profile startups that have
steered Silicon Valley's gaze - and investment dollars - back to
hardware and gadgets after social media firms dominated the
spotlight in recent years.
The company has received funding from venture capital firms
New Enterprise Associates, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock
Ventures and other individual investors.
"Lytro has already made tremendous strides towards its
vision of revolutionizing photography as we know it," Rosenthal
said in a statement. "The management team has assembled a
talented organization of photography pioneers and product
visionaries and I'm proud to be leading them as Lytro continues
to help the world realize the vast creative potential of the
light field and living pictures."
His appointment is effective April 15.