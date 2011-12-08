HONG KONG Dec 8 Lyxor International Asset Management SA said it plans to delist 12 synthetic exchange traded funds (ETFs) from Hong Kong.

A synthetic ETF mimics an index's performance through the use of derivatives or swap contracts.

"After considering many factors including the current levels of assets under management and trading volume of the Lyxor ETFs in Hong Kong, it has decided to voluntarily seek the deauthorisation by the Securities and Futures Commission," the firm said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The 12 ETFs listed in Hong Kong managed $154.4 million at the end of November.

For Lyxor statement, click: r.reuters.com/jax45s (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)