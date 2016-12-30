HONG KONG Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, acquisitions in 2016 eased off to $1.2 trillion, down from a record $1.3 trillion in the previous year, despite announced China outbound deals touching an all-time high of $523 billion.

State-owned China National Chemical Corp's pact to buy Swiss group Syngenta (SYNN.S) for $43 billion was the biggest deal in Asia Pacific this year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd (3908.HK), and UBS Group AG (UBSG.S), according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.

