WARSAW Feb 4 Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday an unchanged net profit in the fourth-quarter year-on-year, above market forecasts, despite higher payments to bank guarantee and borrowers support funds.

The lender, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 309.5 million zlotys ($77.7 million) in the period, compared to 283 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

For the whole last year, mBank's net profit stood at 1.3 billion zlotys versus 1.27 billion seen by analysts and 1.29 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 3.9854 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)