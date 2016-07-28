BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
WARSAW, July 28 Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday an almost 76-percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit as a one-off transaction of selling Visa Europe shares sale boosted its results.
The lender, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 388.5 million zlotys ($98.34 million) in the period, compared to 388 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
mBank also said that it plans to pay out dividends of at least 50 percent of its profits from 2016 until 2020. ($1 = 3.9506 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :