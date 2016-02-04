(Adds detail)

WARSAW Feb 4 Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported net profit for the fourth-quarter unchanged from a year earlier on Thursday as it topped forecasts and bucked a negative trend in the sector.

It reported a net profit of 309.5 million zlotys ($77.7 million), above the 283 million expected by analysts, despite higher payments to bank guarantee and borrowers support funds that have ravaged the sector's margins.

A unit of Germany's Commerzbank, mBank beat expectations mainly through a 7 percent rise in net interest income to 677 million zlotys despite record-low interest rates, analysts said.

""What is good news for investors is that core revenues are recurrent," said Dariusz Gorski, analyst at DM BZ WBK brokerage.

"Shares should outperform the market," he said.

The stock has traded almost flat year to date, after falling 37 percent last year on concerns that Poland will force banks to convert their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages portfolios into zlotys at an historical rate.

For the full year, mBank reported a net profit of 1.3 billion zlotys versus 1.27 billion expected by analysts and the 1.29 billion it earned a year earlier.

($1 = 3.9854 zlotys)