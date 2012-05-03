PARIS May 3 France's second-biggest private
broadcaster M6 saw its first quarter revenue rise 3.6
percent to 355 million euros ($466.90 million), helped by
advertising revenue at its newer channels as well as its
mail-order business.
Ad revenues at its main channel M6, digital free to air
channels, and the Internet increased by 3.9 percent to reach
194.9 million euros despite a weak economic outlook in France,
the company said in a statement.
Its non-advertising businesses, which include licensing TV
and movie rights and ownership of the Bordeaux professional
soccer team, saw their revenues increase 4.2 percent to 143.5
million euros.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)