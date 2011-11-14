SINGAPORE Nov 14 Singapore mobile phone operator M1 Ltd said on Monday it would appeal against a fine of S$300,000 ($233,463) imposed by the city-state's telecom authority, saying it did not breach a quality standard as alleged.

The Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) had imposed the fine on M1 after investigating the cause of a service disruption on May 18 that affected after the firm's mobile subscribers in the western part of the city-state.

"The service disruption affected more than 5 percent of M1's base stations. Due to the unique nature of the service incident, no alarms were triggered in M1's monitoring system, which affected M1's initial efforts in identifying and isolating the cause of the service disruption," IDA said.

M1, however, said it disagreed with regulator's findings.

"We do not agree with IDA's determination that M1 had crossed the impact threshold of 5 percent of base stations," the smallest of Singapore three mobile phone operators said in a statement.

"It was an isolated case and M1 had taken all the necessary course of actions to restore services to end users. As the problem was intermittent, the trouble shooting process was prolonged," it added. ($1 = 1.285 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)