BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share
* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations
SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australian telecoms company Vocus Communications Ltd said it plans to buy rival M2 Group Ltd for A$1.9 billion ($1.33 billion) in an all-shares deal, creating Australasia's fourth-largest provider.
In a joint statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, the companies said the board of M2 agreed to the offer of 1.625 Vocus shares for every M2 share.
($1 = 1.4259 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* FRACTAL DESIGN HAS SELECTED ASETEK'S LIQUID COOLING TECHNOLOGY FOR ITS NEW CELSIUS SERIES CPU COOLER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)