PARIS, June 26 The French advertising market has experienced a significant decline since May that is likely to last until the autumn, the head of broadcaster M6 said on Tuesday.

"The market reversed violently in May," Nicolas de Tavernost said at a media conference. "June isn't good, July looks bad and so does" the period when people resume work after the summer holidays.

He called on the government to take urgent measures to support the media sector, whose problems he said were being underestimated. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Christian Plumb)