PARIS, June 26 The French advertising market has
experienced a significant decline since May that is likely to
last until the autumn, the head of broadcaster M6 said
on Tuesday.
"The market reversed violently in May," Nicolas de Tavernost
said at a media conference. "June isn't good, July looks bad and
so does" the period when people resume work after the summer
holidays.
He called on the government to take urgent measures to
support the media sector, whose problems he said were being
underestimated.
