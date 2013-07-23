PARIS, July 23 France's second-biggest private
broadcaster, M6, said the sluggish French economy
would lead to a continued contraction in the TV advertising
market in the second half of the year.
"This (contraction) is expected to have an adverse impact on
the group`s consolidated revenues," M6 said in a statement on
Tuesday, saying it was impossible to give precise forecasts.
M6, which competes with larger TF1 and public
broadcaster France Televisions, said first-half ad revenue fell
1.4 percent to 417.6 million euros ($552 million).
Second-quarter group sales fell 1.8 percent to 349.4 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)