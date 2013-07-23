PARIS, July 23 France's second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, said the sluggish French economy would lead to a continued contraction in the TV advertising market in the second half of the year.

"This (contraction) is expected to have an adverse impact on the group`s consolidated revenues," M6 said in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was impossible to give precise forecasts.

M6, which competes with larger TF1 and public broadcaster France Televisions, said first-half ad revenue fell 1.4 percent to 417.6 million euros ($552 million).

Second-quarter group sales fell 1.8 percent to 349.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)