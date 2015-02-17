PARIS Feb 17 France's second-largest private broadcaster M6 grew its net profit last year despite a drop in advertising sales by cutting costs and improving its non-TV businesses.

The smaller competitor to TF1 and state-funded France Televisions had a difficult year with its main channel M6 losing viewers to rivals, a big-budget interactive singing programme that fell flat, and a top manager departing.

Its shares have risen almost 8 percent this year after falling 6 percent last year.

Ad sales fell 1.7 percent to 750.1 million euros ($856.99 million), while overall revenue rose 0.4 percent to a 1.26 billion euros helped by its TV shopping and content production units.

Net income rose 9.9 percent to 123.2 million because of a disposal of an underperforming on-line shopping business last year and overall strict cost controls.

Analysts had expected 1.26 billion euros in sales and net income of 116 million euros, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

M6 plans to pay a dividend of 0.85 euro per share, the same as last year.

TF1 reports results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic,; Writing by Leila Abboud, editing by Geert De Clercq)