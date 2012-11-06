PARIS Nov 6 France's second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, posted a 5.2 percent drop in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, hurt by a slowdown in television advertising in its home market, where economic growth has stalled.

M6's revenue of 283 million euros ($362 million) was largely in line with the average estimate of 280 million in a Reuters poll of six analysts. Quarterly ad revenue at M6's four main channels and on the Internet fell 7.1 percent to 155 million.

The French economy has posted zero growth for three straight quarters, and many economists expect it to enter recession in the latter half of the year.

The weak economy has led major advertisers to scale back their marketing budgets, affecting ad agencies such as Publicis and broadcaster TF1, which will publish results on Nov. 13.

Publicis said last month that advertisers had increasingly adopted a wait-and-see attitude since the end of the summer, cancelling or postponing campaigns, and that demand was tough to predict for the remainder of 2012 and 2013.

M6 chairman Nicolas de Tavernost said in mid-October that he expected a "relatively significant drop" in TV ad spending in France next year.

M6 said on Tuesday that it would pursue "the optimisation of its operating costs" against a "deteriorating economic climate". ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Vicky Buffery; Writing by Leila Abboud)