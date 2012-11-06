PARIS Nov 6 France's second-biggest private
broadcaster, M6, posted a 5.2 percent drop in
third-quarter sales on Tuesday, hurt by a slowdown in television
advertising in its home market, where economic growth has
stalled.
M6's revenue of 283 million euros ($362 million) was largely
in line with the average estimate of 280 million in a Reuters
poll of six analysts. Quarterly ad revenue at M6's four main
channels and on the Internet fell 7.1 percent to 155 million.
The French economy has posted zero growth for three straight
quarters, and many economists expect it to enter recession in
the latter half of the year.
The weak economy has led major advertisers to scale back
their marketing budgets, affecting ad agencies such as Publicis
and broadcaster TF1, which will publish
results on Nov. 13.
Publicis said last month that advertisers had increasingly
adopted a wait-and-see attitude since the end of the summer,
cancelling or postponing campaigns, and that demand was tough to
predict for the remainder of 2012 and 2013.
M6 chairman Nicolas de Tavernost said in mid-October that he
expected a "relatively significant drop" in TV ad spending in
France next year.
M6 said on Tuesday that it would pursue "the optimisation of
its operating costs" against a "deteriorating economic climate".
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Vicky Buffery; Writing by
Leila Abboud)