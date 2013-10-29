PARIS Oct 29 France's second-biggest private
broadcaster, M6, posted a 3.7 percent rise in
third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by a pick-up in
advertising across its four channels that ended a period of weak
demand.
Revenue was 293 million euros ($403 million) in the three
months ended Sept. 30, while ad revenue at M6's main channel
swung back to 2.5 percent growth after two declining quarters,
the company said in a statement.
It sister TV channels, including W9 and 6ter, grew 7.6
percent in the quarter to reach 41.9 million euros in
advertising sales.
"In a TV advertising market that remains soft, the group
remains prudent on its sales forecasts and will maintain its
investments in programming," the company said.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Anthony Barker)