LONDON, June 10 Luxembourg-based satellite TV business M7 is looking to raise a 500 million euro ($564.45 million) loan to refinance existing debt and pay around 135 million euros as a dividend to owners, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The dividend is the third to be taken by shareholders in the past two years and brings the total payout during that time to 555 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Deutsche Bank is leading the deal, alongside bookrunner BNP Paribas and mandated lead arranger Mizuho, the sources said.

The deal will refinance 380 million euros of existing term loan B and term loan C debt into a new and increased 500 million term loan D, the sources said.

The TLD is guided to pay an interest margin of 425 basis points, in line with existing TLB pricing. The TLC paid 375bp, the sources said.

The dividend will be funded with the increased TLD and cash on balance sheet, the sources said.

Lenders have been asked to commit to the deal by June 16.

Private equity firm Astorg Partners acquired a majority stake in M7 in July 2014 from Providence and Airbridge, which maintained a significant minority stake in the company.

Prior to the sale, Providence and Airbridge took around 110 million euros as a dividend, in June 2014. They also took around 312 million euros as a dividend in 2013, as part of a wider 335 million euro refinancing, TRLPC data shows.

In 2007, Providence bought a 50 percent stake in Canal Digitaal in the Netherlands from Airbridge. They then expanded the company to include TV Vlaanderen in Flanders, TeleSAT in Belgium, AustriaSat in Austria and CS Link and Skylink for the Czech and Slovak market. The group was branded M7 in 2009. ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)