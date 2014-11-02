Nov 2 Altice SA said it made a fully
financed offer to buy the Portuguese assets of Portugal Telecom
from Oi SA.
"These assets comprise the existing business of Portugal
Telecom outside of Africa and excludes Portugal Telecom's Rio
Forte debt securities, Oi treasury shares and Portugal Telecom
financing vehicles," Altice said.
It said the offer values the assets at an enterprise value
of 7.025 billion euros ($8.78 billion) on a cash and debt-free
basis, which includes a 400 million euros earn-out related to
the future revenue generation of Portugal Telecom and a 400
million euros earn-out related to the future generation of
operating free cash flow (EBITDA less Capex).
The transaction net of financial debt and other purchase
price adjustments would be financed by new debt and existing
cash from Altice, Altice said.
($1 = 0.80 euro)
