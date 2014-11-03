(Updates with details, comment throughout)
By Axel Bugge
LISBON Nov 3 Telecoms group Altice SA
has made a bid worth 7.03 billion euros ($8.8 billion) for the
Portuguese operations of Brazil's Oi as Oi unwinds
its troubled merger with Portugal Telecom.
Altice, controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire telecoms
entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, already owns two small cable
companies in Portugal and buying the former state-owned monopoly
would vault it into prime position to compete with Vodafone
and Optimus.
Drahi said in September that Altice was looking at
acquisition targets in countries where it was already present,
such as Portugal and Belgium, even though its
majority-controlled French cable firm Numericable Group SA
is still in the throes of completing its landmark
purchase from Vivendi SA of France's second largest
mobile operator, SFR.
Oi's new interim chief executive, Bayard Gontijo, said last
month that the company could sell Portuguese assets acquired
with its takeover of Portugal Telecom (PT) in order to pay down
mounting debts of over $18 billion..
Oi's merger with PT soured this summer after the Rioforte
holding company of the Espirito Santo banking family, ultimately
a shareholder in PT, defaulted on nearly 900 million euros
($1.14 billion) of debt owed to PT, a debt which Oi said it had
not been aware of before their merger deal.
As a result PT's shareholding in Oi was sharply reduced in a
revision of the merger terms, leaving PT with only 25.6 percent
of Oi instead of the 38 percent previously agreed. It also led
to the resignation last month of Zeinal Bava, the chief
executive of the new company and former chief executive of PT.
Altice said the bid for the PT assets was for "the existing
business of Portugal Telecom outside of Africa and excludes
Portugal Telecom's Rio Forte debt securities, Oi treasury shares
and Portugal Telecom financing vehicles."
The offer, it said, values the assets at an enterprise value
of 7.025 billion euros on a cash and debt-free basis and
includes a 400 million euros earn-out related to the future
revenue generation of Portugal Telecom and a 400 million euros
earn-out related to future operating free cash flow.
Altice said it would finance the acquisition with a mix of
new debt and existing cash.
Meanwhile Oi needs the sale to strengthen its position in
the consolidation of the Brazilian telecoms market.
Local rivals Oi, America Movil and Telefonica
Brasil have just agreed to place a joint bid
worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM
Participações, the second-biggest of Brazil's four
mobile network operators and majority-owned by Telecom Italia
, sources told Reuters on Friday.
"In the face of intense press speculation over the last few
weeks, this bid was expected and fits Oi's goal of selling
assets to participate in Brazilian mobile consolidation, which
is the company's ultimate goal at this stage," said analysts at
BES Investimento in a research report.
Analyst Giles Thorne at Jefferies also said the sale made
sense for Oi.
"In our view, the primary driver for the Portuguese
investment is to improve financial flexibility in advance of
launching an Oi-led bid for TIM Brazil," Thorne said in a
research report.
Shares in Portugal Telecom rose 5.36 percent to 1.3770 euros
a share on Monday after hitting a record low of 0.8700 in
mid-October. They are down 58 percent year-to-date.
Analysts say Altice could face competition for the Portugal
Telecom assets and the Financial Times said last month private
equity groups including Apax Partners LLP and Bain Capital could
be interested.
