(Corrects title of banker in penultimate paragraph to co-head
of Asia Pacific M&A from co-head of China Investment Banking)
* China outbound M&A climbs to record $102 bln in 2015
* Bankers see steady China deal flow in semi-conductors
* Weaker yuan, slowing growth encourage outbound march
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Dec 22 China Inc's outbound
acquisitions spree in 2015 helped push Asia-Pacific's annual
deal value past $1 trillion for the first time, with 2016 set
for a bigger splurge still as Chinese firms buy even more assets
abroad to sidestep slowing domestic growth.
Asia-Pacific M&A totaled $1.2 trillion so far this year, up
46 percent from last year, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters
showed, as China rediscovered an appetite for outbound deals
after 2014's 20 percent drop. With private companies like Fosun
International Ltd in the vanguard, Chinese firms spent
a record $102 billion so far in 2015, the data shows.
As well as economic growth slowing to its weakest pace in
years, bankers and analysts say a need to acquire cutting-edge
technology to improve manufacturing, environmental issues and a
weakening yuan will all help send Chinese firms like
chipmakers and agrochemicals suppliers searching for deals
overseas next year.
"China is on the move, we are preparing for a busy year for
deal making," said Joseph Gallagher, head of M&A for Asia
Pacific at Credit Suisse. "Chinese outbound activity is set to
pick up with a focus on the semi-conductor, power and financial
sectors," Gallagher added.
A strong year for deal-making bodes well for global
investment banks in the region. This year, Goldman Sachs
was the top adviser with a 16.7 percent market share, followed
by Morgan Stanley and HSBC Holdings, surging
from 28th rank in 2014 after working on a slew of deals from
billionaire Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing.
China, Hong Kong and Australia were the three most active
M&A markets in Asia Pacific, the data showed.
China's large state-owned enterprises (SOE) played a less
active role in 2015's M&A compared to their mid-2000s heyday as
President Xi Jinping's wide-ranging anti-graft investigations
turned several official cautious about making big decisions,
bankers said.
But Beijing ardently backs deals in niche areas like
semi-conductors and agrochemicals, bankers said. A prime example
it state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd: It plans to invest 300
billion yuan ($47 billion) over the next five years in a bid to
become the world's third-biggest player in chipmaking, muscling
its way into a trio made up of Intel Corp, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc.
SLOWING GROWTH, RISING COMPETITION
Among the deals Chinese companies are currently working on
are energy and waste treatment investment firm Beijing
Enterprise Holdings Ltd's pursuit of German waste
management company EEW in a deal potentially worth about $1.8
billion.
Media reports have also said that state-owned China National
Chemicals Corp is weighing a possible bid for European
agrochemicals maker Syngenta AG, which has a market
value of $35.1 billion. ChemChina, as the company is widely
known, declined to comment..
China's weakening currency, forecast to slip a further 5-7
percent next year, would also encourage more money to leave
China, analysts say. This follows a surprise decision by Beijing
in August to devalue its currency 3 percent.
"The weakening yuan coupled with a slowdown in the domestic
market is a strong driver for China outbound M&A, factors that
had driven Japan outbound M&A for the last five years," said
Mayooran Elalingam, head of Deutsche Bank's Asia-Pacific M&A in
Hong Kong.
Bankers also expect more M&A among Chinese companies,
especially technology firms, as the slower economic growth and
intense competition force companies to pursue new avenues for
revenue growth.
"The SOE reforms and domestic industry consolidation are the
other themes likely play out strongly next year," said Brian Gu,
co-head of Asia-Pacific M&A at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong.
"As growth shrinks in many sectors, you will see companies
moving in to drive consolidation and becoming aggressive in some
situations, something which is emerging as a new theme in
China," he added.
