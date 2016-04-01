HONG KONG, April 1 Asia-Pacific mergers and
acquisitions were little changed in the first quarter of 2016,
as record outbound deals partially helped offset a slump in
inbound transactions, targeting companies in the region, Thomson
Reuters data showed on Friday.
Deal activity totalled $293.2 billion, as compared with
$296.9 billion in the first quarter of 2015, with outbound
acquisitions reaching an all-time high of $123.4 billion,
according to preliminary data through March 28.
Goldman Sachs ranked first as M&A adviser, followed
by Credit Suisse and UBS AG.
Top 10 advisers by deal value:
Financial adviser Deal value Change from No. of
(Including Q1 2015 deals
net debt,
$ mln)
Goldman Sachs 77,841 18.7 pct 15
Credit Suisse 71,657 953.6 pct 18
UBS 70,039 65.4 pct 11
JPMorgan 68,903 155.7 pct 13
HSBC Holdings 59,477 -20.3 pct 7
CITIC 56,795 236.9 pct 20
Lakeside Capital 46,827 - 1
Advisors LLC
Dyalco 46,827 - 1
CICC 32,284 1,028 pct 14
Citigroup 28,856 40.8 pct 18
INDUSTRY TOTAL 293,192 -1.2 pct
2,599
Top 10 advisers by estimated fees earned:
Financial adviser Fees ($ Change from
mln) Q1 2015
Credit Suisse 45.3 74.2
Macquarie Group 34 311.8
Morgan Stanley 30.9
Goldman Sachs 28.4 -10.6
Bank of America 25.4 360.6
Rothschild 25.3 406.1
UBS 22.4 33.2
China Renaissance 14.6 87.1
Lazard 14.3 626.7
HSBC Holdings 13.6
1,433
INDUSTRY TOTAL 373.2 -2.1
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)