SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, said on Tuesday it had concluded its acquisition of Swiss private banking firm BSI Group for 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion).

The deal was finalized after Swiss regulatory approval, BTG said in a statement. Alfredo Gysi will resign as president of the board of BSI and be replaced by Joseph Rickenbacher starting on Sept. 16, the bank added.

($1 = 0.97 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)