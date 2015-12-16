* Global M&A-related issuance predicted to reach US$200bn in
2016
* Europe prepares to cash in on blockbuster M&A
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - The European corporate bond market
stands to take a big chunk of a bursting M&A pipeline as a
higher US interest rate environment and trickier dollar market
backdrop will lure borrowers across the pond.
Over US$82bn of M&A-related bond issuance has been publicly
announced from an expected US$200bn pipeline, and some European
bankers say that as much as 25% of that figure could be coming
Europe's way.
Europe has traditionally played second fiddle to the US bond
market, which is notorious for easily absorbing multi-tranche,
multi-billion trades. But US investors have become more
risk-averse of late, demanding higher premiums and more rigorous
covenants on new supply.
"The US credit market will be tested next year, so it will
depend on the reaction to the rates environment, but we estimate
around 20% of this year's M&A refinancing to be issued in the
European market in 2016," Jason Russell, deputy head of bond
syndicate at Societe Generale said.
Highly rated issuer Visa (A1/A+) had to pause before pulling
the trigger on a US$16bn bond deal to finance its acquisition of
its former European subsidiary last week and concessions paid by
some issuers have become elevated.
Europe also offers a well-tested hybrid debt market, widely
used by issuers to fund their aggressive corporate strategies,
such as M&A. Hybrids, which receive 50% equity credit at the
major ratings agencies, are seen as a way for companies to raise
cheap equity.
US RESTRICTIONS?
Furthermore, an interest rate hike from the Fed in 2015 will
consequently result in higher bond yields and coupons, relative
to equivalent euro investment-grade issues.
"The expected rate increase in the US may have an effect on
the bond take-outs for M&A deals. There's a chance for the euro
market to see more of this supply as absolute coupons are still
very attractive," Marc Tempelman, co-head of debt capital
markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
Ten-year US Treasury bonds are bid at a yield of 2.26%,
while German government bonds of the same tenor are bid at
around 0.60%, according to Tradeweb prices.
European investment-grade credit spreads are expected to
tighten around 5bp-10bp next year, according to Barclays' 2016
Global Credit Outlook.
An expected rise in US default rates could also play in
Europe's favour, bankers say, as risk-averse investors will push
corporate funding costs up further.
The US default rate will reach 5.5% in 2016, compared to
those of Europe, which will stay at this year's levels of around
2%, according to Barclays data.
BLOCKBUSTER TRADES
Three deals, including a US$40bn-$45bn bond take-out from AB
InBev, a US$22bn financing from Teva and a rumoured US$20bn bond
from Aetna - for its acquisition of Cigna Corp - are waiting in
the wings.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is planning to sell
US$22bn-equivalent across US dollars, euros and sterling to
partly finance its acquisition of Allergan's generic drug
business.
The other well-flagged bond deal for next year will
originate from the US$130bn merger between brewer Anheuser-Busch
InBev and SABMiller. The deal is expected to result in issuance
across a mix of currencies, including euros.
In the oil sector, Royal Dutch Shell is expected to issue
19bn-equivalent of new bonds in euros, sterling and US dollars
in early 2016, in relation to its proposed US$70bn takeover of
BG Group.
"Euros are likely to remain the funding currency of choice
for US issuers with significant European revenues and for
corporates looking to fund M&A activity," according to Morgan
Stanley's 2016 European Credit Outlook.
Reverse Yankees rounded off a bumper year in 2015, with
investment-grade euro-denominated issuance topping 57bn,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Yield differentials and a weaker euro are likely to keep
the reverse Yankee theme alive for longer," said Morgan
Stanley's outlook.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez; Editing by Helene Durand and
Philip Wright)