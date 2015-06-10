NEW YORK, June 10 A record pace of mergers and
acquisitions in the United States has increased the risk some
companies are overloading on debt and some deals may end up
souring, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
This risk heightened chances of rating downgrades for
companies involved in these deals, the rating agency said.
M&A activity totaled $245.2 billion in May, surpassing the
previous record of $225.8 billion in May 2007, Fitch said,
citing data from Dealogic.
"Mis-execution makes it difficult for companies to de-lever
within a reasonable time frame and instead may lead to a more
permanent change to financial policy as it relates to leverage
and commitment to current credit ratings," Fitch said in a
statement.
U.S. industries with large M&A transactions over the past
couple of years included telecommunications/cable, healthcare,
technology, and energy.
Historical low interest rates together with changes in the
sectors have stoked M&A activity, Fitch said.
Fitch said in April it might downgrade Teva after
its unsolicited bid to buy Mylan as the proposed
50-percent cash and 50-percent stock deal will require
significant new borrowings.
Not all deals funded with debt have hurt the companies'
creditworthiness, it noted.
Intel's plan to acquire Altera announced
in June for $16.7 billion is neutral for Intel's A+ rating,
Fitch said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)