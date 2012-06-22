Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.