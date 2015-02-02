LONDON Feb 2 The value of merger and
acquisition (M&A) deals worldwide soared 28 percent in January
compared with the same month last year, with the Asia-Pacific
region enjoying its best start to a year on record, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
It was the busiest January for M&A transactions since 2011,
with deals totalling $232.9 billion. Deals in the Asia-Pacific
accounted for 43 percent of the total, up from 20 percent last
January, beating both Europe and the United States.
Deals targeting U.S. and European companies were down 13
percent and 1 percent respectively, underscoring the volatility
business leaders predicted for the sector at the World Economic
Forum in Davos, Switzerland, late last month.
Chief executives and bankers at Davos told Reuters an
unstable economic backdrop with divergent monetary policies
among leading nations, and the possible flare up of conflict
zones and diplomatic tensions, posed big risks to the sector,
though a strong dollar and robust growth at home would encourage
U.S. firms to strengthen their positions in global markets.
U.S. companies acquired the most foreign targets in January,
making 118 outbound M&A deals worth $50.3 billion and accounting
for nearly half of all cross-border M&A, which had its best
start to a year since 2006. The most targeted country by value
was Britain, followed by the United States.
The year's biggest deal so far is Hong Kong billionaire Li
Kashing' reorganizing of Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd and Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd. At $47.7 billion, the value of that deal was more
than that of the next three biggest deals combined.
The Hong Kong deal was one of eight so-called mega-deals in
January. The deals, worth $5 billion or more, totalled $114
billion for the month, the highest level since January 2011.
Of this year's eight mega-deals, three were in the financial
sector and two were telecoms transactions. Energy and power,
materials and healthcare accounted for the remaining three
deals.
