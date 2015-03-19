(Adding dropped dateline)
By Tom Hals
March 19 An increasingly popular legal strategy
that allows hedge funds to make potentially lucrative bets on
takeover deals, and get a return even if they lose, may be about
to become much less attractive.
The strategy usually involves buying stock in a
Delaware-incorporated company that is being acquired and then
filing a claim that gets a judge to determine the fair price for
the shares in a process known as appraisal. The fund will argue
in court that the deal value was unfairly low and it should be
paid a higher price.
Since an annual interest rate of 5.75 percent currently
accrues while a case is pending, and a final judgment can take
years, the strategy generates a solid return even when the court
rules the deal price was fair.
But now the top corporate lawyers in Delaware, where about
two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies are chartered, are proposing
an amendment to the law aimed at removing the interest incentive
if a case is lost. The lawyers' proposals have traditionally
been approved with little opposition by Delaware's state
legislature.
That hasn't stopped the appraisal lawsuits from piling up.
And there are signs that given the low-return environment in
financial markets, more hedge funds and other investors may be
filing appraisal suits.
Between 2004 and 2010 only about 5 percent of the deals in
which Delaware chartered companies were eligible for such claims
were the subject of appraisal rights cases. By 2013 this had
increased to 17 percent, according to the law firm Fried Frank.
LARGEST EVER
In recent days, funds affiliated with Third Point
Reinsurance, Farallon Capital Management and Muirfield Capital,
among others, have filed appraisal actions over the sale of pet
products retailer PetSmart Inc, which closed on March 11.
In all, the funds concerned hold about 10.5 million shares
of PetSmart, worth about $870 million, likely making it the
largest appraisal action ever, according to Minor Myers, a
professor at Brooklyn Law School.
Even if the court eventually determines that the $83 per
share that a consortium led by European private equity firm BC
Partners paid for PetSmart stock was fair, interest will accrue
at more than $50 million per year while that decision is
awaited, and will increase as time goes on because the interest
is compounded quarterly. In addition, the court could determine
the fair price should be much higher, giving the funds a big
potential payout.
The strategy does come with risks. Judges have ruled the
fair price was below the deal price in a small number of cases,
and the hedge funds have to pay for their lawyers and experts.
The appraisal strategy has been pioneered in recent years by
Merion Capital LP, a hedge fund founded by Andrew Barroway. The
former securities class action lawyer got his start building
Schiffrin & Barroway, now known as Kessler Topaz Meltzer &
Check, into a major player in federal securities fraud class
actions.
Appraisal rights are not new. They originally emerged as
protection for minority investors as companies did away with
universal shareholder approval for certain corporate events.
Seeking an appraisal of a deal had previously mainly been
used by minority investors who felt they were squeezed out of a
deal decision by a controlling shareholder. However, in recent
years the claims have often come from hedge funds seeking juicy
returns.
In a handful of cases in the past few years Delaware judges
have determined the fair price was much higher than the deal
price. In the sale of entertainment company The Orchard
Enterprises, a Delaware judge found the fair price was 127.8
percent above the takeover price, according to a client memo
from Fried Frank. The interest during the two-year case tacked
on another 36.1 percent to returns.
The proposal by the Delaware bar comes at a time when the
state's lawyers are seeking to preserve the state's leading role
in corporate litigation while responding to business demands to
cut meritless shareholder lawsuits.
More controversial proposals for changing Delaware corporate
law will be considered next month by the state's corporate
lawyers. Some are designed to prevent companies from adopting
bylaws that force their legal costs onto shareholders who sue
and lose.
The committee proposing the appraisal arbitrage amendment is
reflective of many types of corporate law specialists,
including those who represent investors as well as lawyers for
companies they sue.
Some lawyers outside Delaware who represent companies have
criticized the appraisal proposal for not being tough enough on
the hedge funds.
Trevor Norwitz, a top deal lawyer at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen
& Katz, which advised PetSmart, said Delaware law should require
that only investors who were shareholders before the deal
announcement be allowed to seek appraisal. Many funds seeking
appraisal rulings scoop up their stock after the shareholder
vote on the deal but just before it closes, which is a constant
irritant to the company defense lawyers who want proof of how
the shares held by the hedge funds were voted on the deal.
Norwitz wrote in a blog post that the bar's proposals do not
go far enough to discourage the hedge funds. As he sees it,
there is a danger that the buyers of companies will pay less to
all shareholders because they will have to find the funds to pay
off the hedge funds, who he referred to as "hold-up artists."
The Delaware bar committee that drafted the appraisal
proposal said in an explanatory paper that buyers can negotiate
conditions that would allow them to back out if a certain number
of appraisals are filed. The bar also said corporate deals
involving proper steps, such as testing the deal's price by
seeking other potential buyers, are less likely to be the
subject of appraisals.
In the PetSmart case, the funds asked the court to determine
the fair value of their stock and award them their costs
associated with the suit.
In a class action over the same deal, which was approved by
about 75 percent of PetSmart shareholders, investors have said
PetSmart was worth more than $100 per share. At that price, the
BC Partners consortium could easily be on the hook for more than
$200 million in payments to the hedge funds, including
interest.
A PetSmart spokesman declined to comment as did a lawyer for
the funds in the case.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Amy
Stevens and Martin Howell)