Sept 10 In the latest sign of the consolidation
hitting the U.S. legal industry, two law firms that are among
the 100 largest in the United States said Wednesday they have
drawn up plans to merge.
Texas-based Locke Lord has signed a letter of intent to
merge with the Boston-based Edwards Wildman, the firms said in a
joint statement.
The tie-up, which is subject to a number of conditions and
must be approved by the firms' partners, would take effect in
early 2015, with the combined firm operating under the name of
Locke Lord Edwards.
It is unclear when the firms would put the merger to a vote.
To be sure, many law firms engage in merger talks that don't end
up getting consummated.
The merged firm would have more than 1,000 lawyers in 23
cities around the world, the firms said.
Jerry Clements, the chair of Locke Lord, said in a statement
that the two firms share similarities, including practices in
insurance and reinsurance, intellectual property, litigation,
real estate, health care, technology and finance.
"We will spend the next few months working on details and
introductions, and hopefully be able to move forward together,"
said Clements, who will serve as the chair of the merged firm if
the deal goes through.
Edwards, whose clients include insurance companies like
Zurich Insurance Plc, banks like HSBC and
Citibank, and governments like Nigeria and Turks and
Caicos Islands, has about 450 lawyers in 16 offices worldwide.
It is known for its insurance, intellectual property and
litigation practices.
Locke Lord, meanwhile, has approximately 630 lawyers in 13
offices in the United States and London, with practices in
energy, insurance and litigation and clients like Duke
Energy, Houston International Insurance Group, Ltd., and
Rio Oil and Gas, LLC.
Based on 2013 financial figures reported in the legal trade
publication American Lawyer, the most recently available data,
the combined firm would rank among the top 50 law firms by
revenue. In 2013, Edwards Wildman's profits per partner were
$680,000, while Locke Lord's profits per partner stood at
$935,000.
The deal comes as the legal industry has seen a growing
number of law firm mergers, although few major ones among the
top 100 biggest firms in the country have been consummated,
according to legal experts.
In May, the beleaguered Washington, D.C. lobbying powerhouse
Patton Boggs was acquired by the larger Squire Sanders to form a
1,500-lawyer international firm, Squire Patton Boggs. Locke Lord
had also discussed a combination with Patton Boggs, but those
talks fell apart in late 2013.
Edwards Wildman, known in intellectual property, insurance
and litigation practices, was created by a merger in 2011
between Chicago-based Wildman Harrold and Boston-based Edwards
Angell Palmer & Dodge.
Locke Lord, too, was formed by a merger in 2007, of
Texas-based Locke Liddell & Sapp and Chicago-based Lord Bissell
& Brook, which then formed a 700-lawyer law firm.
(Reporting by Casey Sullivan; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Andrew Hay)