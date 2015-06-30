JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's Competition
Commission has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that a
merger worth 7 billion rand ($575.95 million) between mobile
operator Vodacom and fixed line operator Neotel be
approved.
The antitrust authority also wants Vodacom, who would
control Neotel after the merger and use it to roll out
high-speed fibre and next-generation mobile services, to commit
10 billion rand in infrastructure spending within the next five
years and guarantee a return for Neotel's black empowerment
shareholders.
Vodacom would also not be allowed to use Neotel's spectrum
to sell mobile services to any of its customers for a period of
2 years, the Commission said.
Vodacom offered India's Tata Communications 7
billion rand in May last year, and despite opposition from
mobile rivals MTN Group and the unlisted Cell C in
public hearings held by Africa's most advanced economy's
communications regulator, got the nod from the regulator earlier
this month.
($1 = 12.1539 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by William Hardy)