* Deal could be worth about $1 bln-$1.5 bln - sources
* May buy minority stake in at least 1 new refinery -source
* Talks started about five months back -sources
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Oct 6 Saudi Aramco, the world's
biggest oil producer, is in talks to acquire a stake in a China
National Petroleum Corp refinery as well as retail assets,
people familiar with the matter said - a deal that would help it
sell more of its output to China amid growing competition.
The deal is estimated to be worth around $1 billion to $1.5
billion, although final valuations, assets and stakes are
subject to change, they said.
The sale of a stake in an established refinery marks a
departure from the past for China as foreign energy firms have
generally been restricted to investing in greenfield projects.
Beijing has, however, been increasingly keen to restructure the
country's many sprawling state-owned enterprises.
For China, the deal would ensure a steady supply of crude to
feed growing demand, while providing CNPC with fresh
funds to cut down debt at a time when energy companies' profits
are under pressure from sliding oil prices.
Saudi Aramco is in discussions to buy a minority
stake in at least one of CNPC's new refineries and some 300
retail outlets, one of the people said. CNPC operates 26
refineries and petrochemical businesses.
"Most of the value for Saudi Aramco is in the refinery," the
person said. "This will place the Saudis in a favourable
position to sell their crude at time of increased supply from
other countries," the person added.
Saudi Aramco declined to comment and a representative for
CNPC was not available for comment. Sources declined to be
identified as the negotiations are confidential.
It remains unclear when a deal will be finalised, the people
said, adding that discussions started about five months ago.
Saudi Aramco is being advised by Deutsche Bank,
while CNPC is working with HSBC Plc and Citic
Securities, according to the sources. Deutsche Bank
and HSBC declined to comment, while Citic Securities was not
available for a comment.
CNPC's planned asset sale comes after China's
state-controlled oil giant Sinopec Corp raised $17.5
billion last year by selling a 29.9 percent stake in its retail
business, ahead of a potential IPO in 2016..
Saudi Aramco wants to make inroads into more advanced
chemicals to diversify away from its oil and basic
petrochemicals businesses. In March, it signed a new $10 billion
loan deal with 27 financial institutions, partly to finance the
acquisition of a stake in German rubber firm Laxness.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Additional reporting
by Alison Lui in Hong Kong and Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)