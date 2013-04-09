LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - A subdued economic outlook for the
eurozone region will keep corporate M&A activity broadly muted
over the coming months, according to a report published by
Standard & Poor's on Tuesday.
The ratings agency said that in contrast to their North
American counterparts, European companies are still unsettled by
volatile markets and, despite a surge in corporate bond issuance
throughout 2012, they still lack appetite for M&A.
The total value of European corporate M&A deals to mid-March
was just USD49.2bn, 51% lower by value than over the same period
in 2012, and 74% lower than North America's USD188.6bn in the
same time frame, the agency's data shows.
"Economists continue to slash forecasts for growth, which
creates uncertainty for companies forecasting their own growth,"
S&P's corporate research analyst Taron Wade said.
S&P's most recent economic forecast sees a decline in
eurozone GDP of 0.5% this year and a modest bounce back to 0.8%
in 2014, so until the European economic environment becomes
clearer, companies will focus on refinancing debt maturities and
protecting credit ratings, the agency said.
Despite this, however, S&P points to the prospect of
selective M&A activity picking up in some industries as
companies have divested non-core assets in recent months, which
the agency says could attract private equity buyers.
"We believe the sectors most ripe for buying or selling
assets will be cable, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, consumer
products and gaming," S&P said.
Late last month, Liberty Global said it was buying a 12.65%
stake in Dutch cable communications company Ziggo, just weeks
after the company announced its acquisition of Virgin Media.
Elsewhere, Telecom Italia has made headlines in recent days
on reports the debt-laden telco could be weighing the option of
merging with Hutchison Whampoa's Italian wireless unit H3G.
Market talk has also repeatedly surfaced that Vivendi is
considering splitting off its biggest unit, French mobile
telecoms operator SFR, and that the France Telecom and Deutsche
Telekom joint venture Everything Everywhere could be sold or
floated.
In the same sector, Vodafone has also been linked to
potential deals with cable companies ONO, Kabel Deutschland and
Yoigo.
(Reporting by Josie Cox; Editing by Alex Chambers)