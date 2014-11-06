WARSAW Nov 6 The sale of the majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN is unlikely to happen in 2014, TVN's Chief Financial Officer John Driscoll said on Thursday.

"As for the timing of the potential transaction, I consider it unlikely that it will occur in the fourth quarter. If it occurs it would be rather during the course of 2015," Driscoll told a news conference.

France's Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI jointly have a controlling stake in TVN. They said last month they wanted to look into a potential sale of their stake. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)