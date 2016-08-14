Egypt central bank hikes key interest rates 200 basis points -c.bank statement
CAIRO, May 21 Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points on Sunday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
NEW YORK Aug 14 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc is close to agreeing a merger with Post Properties Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The $4 billion deal is expected to be announced Monday and would create the largest publicly traded multifamily apartment real estate investment trust by number of units, the source said. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)
PARIS, May 21 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and new French President Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for a deeper integration of the European Union and said they would address the migration crisis at a working dinner in Paris.