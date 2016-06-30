DUBAI, June 30 An affiliate of Saudi Arabian
Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, has
started commercial production at the Jabal Sayid copper mine,
Ma'aden said on Thursday.
The mine is operated by Maaden Barrick Copper Co, which is
jointly owned by Ma'aden and Canada's Barrick Gold Corp
, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
It will produce about 45,000 tonnes of copper annually, with
its estimated 635,000 tonnes of reserves expected to take 16
years to mine.
The financial impact of the mine's activity will be
reflected in Ma'aden's third-quarter earnings, the statement
added.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)