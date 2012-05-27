(Adds detail, background)
JEDDAH May 27 Saudi Arabian Mining Company
(Maaden) has awarded a $1.5 billion contract to South
Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. to
build an aluminium refinery in the kingdom, a bourse statement
said on Sunday.
The refinery, to be constructed in the Eastern Province,
will have an annual production capacity of 1.8 million metric
tonnes of smelter-grade alumina and is scheduled to be completed
by the end of 2014, the statement to Saudi Arabia's stock
exchange said.
"The contract includes completing detailed engineering,
procurement, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning
assistance, start-up assistance and training services," Maaden
added.
In March, the firm agreed a draft deal with Hyundai to build
the refinery, part of a multibillion dollar complex in Ras Al
Khair that is 74.9-percent owned by Maaden and 25.1 percent by
Alcoa Inc.
