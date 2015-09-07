* To refinance 2008 debt used to build phosphate JV - sources

By Archana Narayanan and David French

DUBAI, Sept 7 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) is talking to banks to raise a loan worth up to $3 billion, three banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday, to refinance debt taken on to construct a phosphate complex for a joint venture.

The Gulf's largest miner operates Maaden Phosphate Company (MPC), which produces ammonia and the fertiliser diammonium phosphate (DAP), in a 70/30 ownership split with petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

The MPC facilities cost around $5.52 billion to build, for which the original funding was put in place in 2008 on a 70/30 split between debt and equity from the two parents, with two Saudi government funds contributing debt worth $1.1 billion.

The remaining $2.76 billion came via loans from commercial banks and finance backed by Korean export credit agencies. Ma'aden has invited banks to submit proposals on refinancing this debt, according to the banking sources, who declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Ma'aden declined to comment.

Given the facilities have been operational since 2011, they now have financial records which banks can use to base their lending decision against -- meaning the new debt should be priced at a much cheaper rate than the original project finance which had included risks relating to construction and getting the scheme up and running.

Ma'aden is seeking a loan with a lifespan of seven years, with an amortising structure, one of the sources said. Under an amortising deal, the borrower repays parts of the loan throughout the duration, as opposed to a bullet schedule which only requires interest payments to be serviced.

The 2008 debt lasted for 16 years and had an interest rate which started at 80 basis points over benchmark rates and increased over the life of the loan to 115 basis points.

Ma'aden, which operates three business segments -- gold, aluminium and phosphates -- is a key plank in Saudi Arabia's plan to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.

The company, which posted a 27 percent fall in second-quarter net profit in July as higher sales could not make up for lower product prices, reported on Sunday that MPC's operations had been restarted after a two-week hiatus to make technical repairs to the heat exchanger.

MPC produces around 3 million tonnes of DAP annually, plus approximately 0.4 million tonnes per year of excess ammonia after DAP production, according to Ma'aden's website. (Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)