LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - Telecoms group Altice could raise up
to 5.7bn (US$7.09bn) in fresh debt to fund the purchase of
Grupo Oi's Portuguese operations, according to sources close to
the deal.
The deal is the latest in a two-year acquisition spree that
Altice has mostly financed with junk-rated debt. In April, it
raised the largest ever high-yield bond financing in history, a
US$16.7bn-equivalent transaction, to finance Numericable's
acquisition of SFR.
Altice bid 7.03bn for the group last month, but asked its
underwriting banks to up their commitments on Thursday, so it
could boost its offer to 7.4bn to beat a rival bid from private
equity funds Apax and Bain.
The 7.4bn bid includes a 500m earn out related to Portugal
Telecom's future revenue generation and around 1.1bn to 1.2bn
of pension liabilities.
This leaves a 5.7bn cash consideration, the "majority if
not all" of which will be debt, according to a banker on the
deal, who expects the bulk to be raised in the dollar high-yield
bond market.
"The cheapest cost of capital is in dollar bonds, and
Altice's CFO Denis Okhuijsen has favoured that market in the
past," he said.
Most of the financing for Numericable's acquisition of SFR
was raised in the dollar bond market, for example, even though
both companies are French with purely euro cash flows.
Numericable and SFR now make up the company's Altice France
business.
Altice can raise debt for the Portuguese acquisition at more
than one entity, however. The Portuguese assets will be bought
by Altice International, which has acquired companies from
Israel to the Dominican Republic using a mix of secured and
unsecured bonds as well as syndicated loans.
But as with the Numericable-SFR deal, the Altice SA listed
holding company could also be used to raise additional debt.
This company sits above Altice France and Altice
International, and raised 2.075bn and US$2.9bn of bonds to back
part of Numericable's purchase of SFR.
"When the first bids went through, the company said that
most of the debt would be raised at Altice International," said
the banker.
"But you have to remember that the amount they need to raise
has been increased since then."
The size of debt Altice International can raise is somewhat
limited by covenants under its outstanding bonds and loans,
which restrict secured leverage to 3x and total leverage to 4x
Ebitda.
Altice International's total leverage stands at around 3.7
to 3.8x, but under its bonds it has additional debt baskets that
it can use to go beyond the 4x threshold.
"Most people are assuming that if they stretch those
baskets, they can take leverage up to mid-to-high 4x," said the
banker.
Altice International has employed this strategy in the past,
using additional baskets to go past the 4x threshold when it
acquired businesses in the Dominican Republic a year ago.
Altice will now spend three weeks in discussions with the
Portuguese asset's Brazilian owner Grupo Oi to finalise the
acquisition and complete due diligence.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley are the lead banks that have underwritten the
debt raise, although other banks could join the process later.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Helene Durand and Sudip
Roy)