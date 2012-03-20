BRUSSELS, March 20 Germany's Mabanaft won EU
approval on Tuesday to buy independent bunker fuel trader and
supplier Bominflot to combine their bunkering business.
The European Commission said in a statement that the
acquisition did not raise significant competition concerns as it
would not alter the existing market structure.
"The Commission found that the proposed merger would not
alter the competitive conditions in the relevant markets," the
EU competition watchdog said in a statement.
Bunkering typically refers to the trading and supplying of
marine fuels.
Mabanaft, the trading division of Germany's Marquard & Bahls,
has been active in the bunkering business over the past 15 years
through its subsidiary Matrix Marine, operating in the U.S. Gulf
Coast, Singapore, Oman and India.
Hamburg-based Bominflot covers activities ranging from cargo
trading to the supply of bunker fuels to the shipping industry.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Charlie Dunmore)