By Farah Master
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 9 Leading China's anti-corruption
campaign, President Xi Jinping warned Macau last December that
the world's biggest gambling hub needs to be about more than
baccarat. Now, the reform drive has new champions - the casino
operators.
The firms that lead the former Portuguese colony's $44
billion-a-year gaming business are pledging to spend billions of
dollars on opening more amenities like convention centres and
theatres, and touting their credentials as good employers.
The stakes are high as Xi's reforms squeeze revenue growth
to a low since the industry was liberalised in 2001. Officials
set to review Macau's 35 casinos will examine how operators have
diversified away from gambling in deciding who gets the most
gaming tables in a new strip modelled on Las Vegas, and who
hangs on to concessions set to expire from 2020.
U.S. stalwarts like Las Vegas Sands Corp and Wynn
Resorts Ltd say they know the new game well. "When you
hear the central government and the Macau government urged
operators to diversify the attractions of their
facilities...they are preaching to the choir. We invented that
idea," Steve Wynn, founder of Wynn Resorts, told investors in a
conference call on Feb. 4.
The industry review is also likely to shed light on what the
casino operators can expect as the first of their licences start
to expire in 2020. Lionel Leong Vai Tac, secretary for Economy
and Finance in Macau, said in January there may be changes in
taxes on casinos, according to local media, without giving
further details.
It also comes as growth in gambling revenue has plummeted,
with high-rollers quitting Macau's tables in the face of Xi's
zeal for squashing ostentatious spending. The rate of casino
revenue growth in January was 17 percentage points lower than a
year earlier, the eighth consecutive monthly decline, and
February is set to be the worst on record with analysts
predicting growth will be down some 35 percentage points.
COMMUNITY RESPONSIBILITY
The six licensed casino operators in the special
administrative region are prepared to adapt, and say their track
record shows it can be done. In Macau, where one in five people
work in the industry, gambling accounts for 95 percent of total
revenue, more than double the level in Las Vegas.
"We believe it's in the very best interests of the
concession holders to demonstrate to the government the
significant investment they are making to help diversify the
economy towards other forms of entertainment such as theatre and
cultural activities," said Aaron Fischer, an analyst at CLSA in
Hong Kong.
"These investments should translate into approval for around
400 gaming tables...reasonable considering the capital
expenditure investment of between $2.5-4 billion being made by
each of the operators," said Fischer.
Casino operators are also trying to emphasise good corporate
culture and training for local residents, a key policy target of
Macau Chief Executive Fernando Chui's new administration.
"We promoted just under 2,500 employees, 90 percent of whom
were Macau locals. As one of the largest employers in Macau, if
not the largest, we take our responsibly to the community very
seriously," Sands founder Sheldon Adelson told investors in a
Jan. 29 conference call.
Despite the extended slide in revenue growth, casino
operators remain determined to make it big in Macau, with new
developments coming up fast.
Over the next three years, the operators, including Melco
Crown, SJM Holdings Ltd, Galaxy
Entertainment Group and MGM China Holdings,
will open new resorts on the Cotai strip, a reclaimed stretch of
land between the bustling main peninsula of Macau and Coloane
island, which is modelled on the Las Vegas strip.
These developments point to the future of the gaming
industry in Macau, featuring much more than baccarat card tables
and roulette wheels.
Galaxy's newest development is set to open on the Cotai
strip in May, together with its new Broadway property which will
house a 3,000-seat theatre.
Meanwhile, Melco Crown is expected to open its movie-themed
Studio City in the third quarter with facilities that include a
ferris wheel that stands more than 400 feet tall, a night club
and a 5,000-seat concert hall.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)